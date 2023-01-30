The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure moving into the forecast Monday, but don’t let that fool you. There will be sun coming out today, but temperatures will linger in the single digits. West winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour will be the problem, generating wind chills under zero degrees all day long.

Tonight will be very cold! Clear skies and a low of -7 degrees. Overnight wind chills will be ranging from -10 to -25 degrees, likely bringing on some wind chills advisories.

Another cold day tomorrow. Below zero in the morning, and an afternoon high of 10 degrees. Sunny with increasing afternoon clouds.