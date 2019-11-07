COLD, COLD, COLD for Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

BUNDLE UP for Thursday. Early morning temperatures fell back to the teens, and with a wind today out of the west-northwest from 5 to 15 miles per hour, those “feels-like” temps will be down into the single digits early on.

Later this afternoon, you can expect lots of sunshine and a few clouds from time to time (especially up north). Those clouds will be generated from Lake Superior, and some of those clouds may shiver out a couple snow flurries. No snow accumulation is expected. High temps will be around 30 degrees.

Tonight gets very cold again. Clear skies will drop temps back to the mid teens overnight.

Friday starts cold, and also ends cold. Mostly sunny skies give way to mostly cloudy skies by the evening. High temps reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll have more clouds, but warmer temperatures. The highs for the weekend will increase to the mid and upper 30s, still well below normal. Both days will have the chance for a few light snow showers, flurries, or sprinkles given the temperatures – but inches of snow are not anticipated.