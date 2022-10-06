The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After three days in the 70s, a cold front moving by Thursday will have a dramatic effect on the weather. Rain will enter through the morning and exit the southern/lakeshore counties in the very early afternoon. Later today a little sun may come out with gusty north winds. The highest gusts could go up to 30 or 35 miles per hour! Temperatures hit the upper 50s and lower 60s and begin to decrease behind the rain.

Winds continue to be breezy tonight with partly cloudy skies. Much cooler air out there overnight with lows down into the 30s, along with the chance for patchy overnight frost. We’ll also keep an eye on the radar near Lake Michigan where there could be some lake effect showers.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds as winds slowly decrease. The chilliest day of the Fall season so far with temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s! That wind direction out of the north could continue to produce a shower around Door and Kewaunee Counties, plus some extra clouds far to the north off of Lake Superior where there might be flurries or sprinkles around the UP of Michigan.

Looks nice on Saturday. Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 60 degrees.

Seasonal on Sunday with lower 60s. For now, we will call it just partly cloudy, but we will keep an eye on a slim chance for a PM shower.