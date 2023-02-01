The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Increasing clouds this evening with a stronger breeze remaining out of this southwest. This will continue to pull warmer air into the forecast for tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will stay partly cloudy all day long. Further north, a low pressure system moves through giving the chance for some light flurries to the Northwoods. A cold front attached will move through NE WI after the noon hour tomorrow, dropping temps drastically. Up until then, expect temps to reach into the low 20s.

The cold front brings frigid air into the forecast Thursday night and all day Friday, before a mild week ahead.