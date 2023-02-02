The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front swinging in from the north Thursday will have a significant impact on our weather in the next 24 hours. Not a big snowmaker, however, as this front will only produce some morning clouds and maybe some scattered flurries. When the front passes, the afternoon will have cooling temperatures when the sun comes out again. Gusty winds are expected with a high of 20 degrees which will be achieved around noon.

Very, very cold tonight as arctic air drops behind the front. Clear skies and a low of -7 degrees. The wind chills will be brutal late tonight and tomorrow when they fall to -20 to -35 degrees across northeast Wisconsin. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 pm Thursday night until noon Friday.

Frigid conditions for Friday with that Wind Chill Advisory in the morning. The high is 5 degrees! Mostly sunny with increasing late-day clouds. As a warm front moves in late at night, a few flurries or light snow showers may fall across the north. It will be warmer this weekend following that warm front!