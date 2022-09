The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front moves through tonight, which gives way to an isolated thunderstorm chance that we will see overnight. This front will also drop temperatures and dew points as well tonight, making Wednesday much more comfortable than what we’ve been feeling.

The start of fall is on Thursday at 8:04 pm! Cooler, less seasonable temperatures remains in the forecast for the rest of the week, with another rainy weekend approaching.