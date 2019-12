Moisture increasing on Monday creating some fog and clouds this morning. This will lead to some drizzle and a light mix of rain/snow developing early on; some of that could freeze over as a few spots begin below 32 degrees. That rain/snow mix will transition to snow showers as colder air moves in during the afternoon and evening.

Beside a few icy spots, snow accumulation could also bring a slippery commute, especially later today. Most will fall between the 1" to 3" mark, lesser south of Appleton and over to the lake.