Cold Thursday; Snow Friday night

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Get ready for a cold day. Your Thursday starts with SUB-ZERO wind chills out there with a stiff morning breeze, but plenty of sun will be out there which will warm us to a high around 15 degrees in the afternoon. Winds ease back through the day.

Here we track the wind chills through Thursday. “Feels like” temps improve with a warming thermometer and a drop in winds later in the day.

Tonight, less windy and mostly clear. That’s a recipe for a cold night, down into the single digits for lows.

Friday will start with a pop of sun and increasing clouds as the day wears on. Snow showers will begin during the evening and become heavy for some overnight. The high will be 29 degrees, which we’ll hit late in the day.

Saturday, snow showers at least for the first of the day, tapering off in the afternoon. The high is 33 degrees. Windy weather will kick up after the snow as it turns cold.

Sunday, breezy and cold with a high down to 16 degrees.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SNOW:

TIMING: Snow will begin AFTER the evening commute home from work Friday. Snow continues overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: Most of the snow will come down overnight Friday, so you’ll wake up shoveling or snow blowing on Saturday. The big question is the track of this storm and how that will impact precipitation type. There is a decent likelihood that our western/northern sections will see 6″+ of snow. The problem is to the south and by the lake where some of the snow may mix over to sleet or drizzle, which could impact totals. Stay tuned as updates are on the way.