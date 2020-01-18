Cold tonight with blowing and drifting snow

Winter Weather Advisory til 6 PM

Some flakes will continue but the primary concern is the blowing and drifting of the snow we received. There has been melting as we have hovered near the freezing mark, had a few peeks of sun and the roads are treated. After the pass of the cold front comes some chilly temperatures and some of the moisture on the roads will likely freeze.

Your afternoon and evening

The cold front passes, winds pick up from the west and we drop off down to around 15 tonight. The cloud cover and winds will keep us from a free-fall in the air temperatures.

Gusty winds

Gusty west winds bringing in the cold air is our next concern.

Wind Chill Temperatures

We head to below zero wind chills as we head toward midnight. On the upside, it looks to be brief. By Sunday morning the winds should be better.