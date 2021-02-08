Cold wind chills to start Tuesday, small snow chances this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Quiet and cold weather is in the forecast for tonight. A mostly clear sky allows temperatures to dip into the teens below zero for areas away from the lake. A light wind will put wind chill values in the teens to 20s below zero.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory until 9:00 AM Tuesday for most of Northeast Wisconsin. Wind chill values will approach -20° to -30° early Tuesday.

Tuesday could bring our fourth day of the season where highs don’t reach 10° in Green Bay. A quiet day is expected with a westerly breeze. Wind chills will remain below zero most of the day.

Chilly highs continue all week long with temperatures in the upper single digits to lower teens. Our next chance for light snow arrives Thursday night with lingering light snow showers or flurries Friday and Saturday. We should start to see more sunshine Sunday and Monday.