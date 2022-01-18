Cold winds pick up tonight, chilly conditions at Lambeau

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A strong cold front will be sweeping through during the overnight hours turning our winds out of the northwest. That change in wind direction will bring in a colder air mass as temperatures fall into the single digits and lower teens.

Wednesday: Morning wind chills will be in the single digits and teens below zero under a partly sunny sky. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle teens with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Thursday will feature abundant sunshine and cold temperatures. Winds chills by the morning will be in the -15 to -30 degree range. Much of the area will be stuck in the single digits and lower teens for afternoon highs. Sunshine will stick around on Friday with temperatures in the middle teens.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the NFC Divisional game at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Early morning snow showers will exit before the game with highs in the lower 20s. Kickoff temperatures will likely be in the middle teens, but fall into the single digits by the 4th quarter with a northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will remain below average Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the teens.