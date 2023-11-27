The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly air and brisk winds outside for two days following this past weekend’s snow that dropped 1 to as much as 3 inches of local snowfall Saturday night into Sunday.

A few isolated flurries are noted early Monday, but we will mainly get partly sunny skies with the highest chance for snow across the far north near Lake Superior and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower 20s all day, and the wind chills will get knocked down to the single digits and teens. Cover yourself up from the cold wind from the W/NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour, possibly gusting to 30 miles per hour.

Tonight, clouds and flurries far north remain, while the rest of the area will turn mostly clear. Plan on a cold night with a low of 11 degrees! That chilly breeze will continue with wind chills hovering around 0 degrees starting the day Tuesday.

Tomorrow will start with mostly sunny skies and end cloudier as clouds thicken in the afternoon. A weak front shifting through will bring a small chance for snow at night, mainly north of Green Bay. Snow totals will stay under 1 inch where it snows.