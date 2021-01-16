Colder air arrives late next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will be tough to shake for the forecast tonight. A few flakes could fly, but no one sees much in terms of accumulations. Low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow will be similar to Saturday. Temperatures get close to 30 degrees with clouds lingering throughout the day. Still the small chance of some lake or bay induced flakes. No accumulations expected tomorrow.

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies then last until mid-week. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

By the end of the week, cooler temperatures will finally into break into the region. Friday and next weekend could have many areas with highs stuck in the teens.

