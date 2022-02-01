Colder air returns for Northeast Wisconsin

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight: A cold front crossed Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon which means chilly air is building back in with breezy conditions. Mostly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be just around 10 degrees.

Tomorrow: A storm system will be developing south of the state of Wisconsin. This will bring us clouds for the day as the large amounts of snow misses the state. High temperatures will be in the mid teens.

This Week: A lake effect flurry cannot be ruled out for Thursday. No major snow chances in the forecast, but a few small chances of flakes on Friday and Sunday. By next week, Northeast Wisconsin could see some 30s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

Notre Dame GBB hands Waupun its first loss

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom

More Weather