Colder air returns for Northeast Wisconsin

Tonight: A cold front crossed Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon which means chilly air is building back in with breezy conditions. Mostly cloudy skies for the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be just around 10 degrees.

Tomorrow: A storm system will be developing south of the state of Wisconsin. This will bring us clouds for the day as the large amounts of snow misses the state. High temperatures will be in the mid teens.

This Week: A lake effect flurry cannot be ruled out for Thursday. No major snow chances in the forecast, but a few small chances of flakes on Friday and Sunday. By next week, Northeast Wisconsin could see some 30s.