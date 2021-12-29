Colder air to start the New Year

Today: Road conditions are still slick from last night’s snow. Clouds will be decreasing to start off Wednesday with more sunshine midday. Then, mostly cloudy skies filter back in for the evening hours. Temperatures decrease in the morning, afternoon temperatures in the low 20s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies linger in place overnight. There could be a flurry or two that sneaks up south of highway 10. Temperatures get a little chilly in the teens with spots up north in the single digits.

Rest of Week: Another storm system we will have to watch for Saturday. The good news is the highest amounts of snow have been trending further to our south, but there is still a chance for this to change. A cold air mass then follows bringing our chilliest air of the season.

