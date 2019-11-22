Colder Friday, warmer again for opening weekend

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

A bit chilly out there initially as winds are a little breezy and temperatures are running about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

For Friday, you’ll notice sunshine and blue skies returning for the first time in several days! Although skies are mostly sunny, highs only reach the mid 30s by the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, and a light SW wind will keep temperatures out of the basement. Lows will fall to 25 degrees.

Big day for deer hunters tomorrow, and the weather looks great! Mostly sunny skies with a high of 42 degrees. The winds will be a bit breezy out of the WSW from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Another great day Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. It does look warmer again with a temp reaching 44 degrees. WSW winds again from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Monday keeps a decent forecast around. Partly sunny with a high of 43 degrees. COMMUNITIES UP NORTH could be grazed by a weak system that brings a chance for a few flurries or sprinkles.

Still a lot to iron out about next week as computer models continue to butt heads on the forecast, but it appears the next chance for widespread rain/snow will impact Wisconsin during the second half of Tuesday.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest holiday travel forecast right here on wearegreenbay.com