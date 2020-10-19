Coldest air of the season, and more snow Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The season’s coldest air out there Monday as morning temps start in the 20s, followed by afternoon highs only reaching the low 40s! After a brief glance at morning sun, the clouds will arrive for the afternoon and there might even be a stray late day snow flurry. One of the good things about the day will be the light west winds which will keep it from feeling too chilly.

Tonight, clouds will break up overnight for partial clearing. That’s when it gets cold again with lows in the upper 20s and 30s by the lake.

Rain will arrive again for most of our communities tomorrow, and that is for the second half of the day. It will not be ALL rain though, and areas north/west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities will have a wintry mix where slushy snow will accumulate. The high is 45 degrees. Take a look where the snow will be:

