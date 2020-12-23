Coldest air of the season arrives just in time for Christmas

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A strong storm system passing to our north this evening and tonight will bring strong winds, much colder air, and even a few flurries or light snow showers to the region. A south wind will turn out of the west later tonight as a cold front arrives. Temperatures will fall into the teens by early Thursday morning with wind chill values at or slightly below zero.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the season with temperatures struggling to hit 20 degrees. Winds will remain on the blustery side at 10-20 mph out of the northwest. This will keep chills below zero for most of the day. Any flurries or light snow showers that fall tonight and into Thursday will only accumulate to a light dusting in our area. As you head to western Wisconsin snow totals could be in the 8″-12″ range.







Christmas Day is looking a little sunnier, but we remain chilly with temperatures in the lower 20s. Highs warm back above average for the upcoming weekend. Saturday is looking like a pretty nice day under a partly sunny sky. We’ll be keeping an eye for a chance of light snow on Sunday. A couple inches of accumulation are looking possible at the moment.

Early next week will then start out on a quiet note with highs seasonal for this time of the year. There are hints of another storm system for the middle of next week that could bring snow or a wintry mix to the state.