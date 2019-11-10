Coldest air of the season arrives this week

Cloudy skies across the area this morning will likely continue through much of the afternoon. A few of those clouds could produce some flurries at times, but little if any accumulation is expected. Temperatures will begin to drop through the afternoon into the upper 20s and low 30s with a north wind at 5-15 mph. Wind chill values throughout the Packer game today will likely be in the low to middle 20s.

Snow showers tonight will pass south of Green Bay. Locations near and south of Hwy. 10 could see some light snow through the overnight hours, but very light accumulations are anticipated. It will be a cool night with lows in the upper teens to around 20 degrees.

High pressure builds into the area early this week from Canada. This strong high will bring quiet weather to the area Monday and Tuesday, but it also brings with it some very cold Arctic air. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 20s and lower 20s can be expected for highs on Tuesday. The record cold high temperature on Tuesday in Green Bay is 22°.

Another snow chance pushes into the area Wednesday with temperatures reaching for the mid 30s late this week.