Coldest air of the season Tuesday, watching late week storm chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Winds will ease up as skies clear out through the night leading to the coldest air of the season moving into the state. Lows for most of the area will be in the single digits with wind chills below zero.

Tuesday: A chilly morning will not get much better by the afternoon as temperatures remain in the teens for most areas. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase through the day with a few flurries or light snow showers by the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the middle 20s. A system moves through Thursday that will bring light rain and snow to the area. We’ll be watching a potentially stronger system Friday into early Saturday. Depending on the track, accumulating snow is possible somewhere across Wisconsin with a mix of snow and rain for others. Snow will wrap up on Saturday with breezy conditions. Highs will be mild to wrap up the weekend in the middle 30s.