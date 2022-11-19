The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A strong westerly wind chill ushers in the coldest air of the season tonight. Feels like temperatures will reach the negatives and that will last until late morning tomorrow. By the time we wrap up tomorrow, temperatures will start to feel slightly warmer, as we are anticipating above freezing temperatures all next week.

We are still on the back end of a low pressure system, so a few flurries will linger in the forecast tomorrow morning.

Breezy conditions remain for most of next week.