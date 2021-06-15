Comfortable air for now

After such a hot and humid open to the month of June, we finally will get a sustained break to the uncomfortable air.

Tuesday brings a lot of sunshine into the afternoon, but a very small chance exits for a pop-up sprinkle or light shower in the afternoon. Expect highs to the in the upper 70s with lower 70s near the lakeshore.

We can plan on a cool and refreshing night as we drop the clouds and bring in a low of 50 degrees…the A/C gets a much deserved break.

High pressure staying in control of our weather on Wednesday with lots of sunshine, comfortable humidity again, and a high next to 80 degrees.

The muggy air will return for a short time Thursday and Friday with a few showers and t-storms expected by Thursday afternoon. Our next decent much needed rain chance will then hold off until late Sunday or Monday.

