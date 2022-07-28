The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here comes another very nice summer day! Thursday will be mostly sunny, comfortable and breezy with a high of 78 degrees. Sunny in the morning and afternoon clouds dotted across the sky. There is a chance for rain, but it will only but up north with spotty, brief showers in the late afternoon and evening. WNW winds go from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight will be comfy and cool at night. Any shower up north goes away leaving partly cloudy skies. The low is 56 degrees. Light west winds.

Tomorrow remains mostly sunny with morning sun a few afternoon clouds. A small chance exists that a stray shower may form again up north. 78 degrees is the high. WNW winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.