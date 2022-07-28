The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a few spotty showers this evening across the northwoods the forecast calls for dry conditions with clearing skies. It’ll be a comfortable night with lows in the 50s.

Friday: Sunshine during the morning will be replaced with some cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures will get a boost this weekend into the low and middle 80s with dry conditions. Our next chance for rain will arrive Monday before drier conditions return Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise for the middle of next week along with the humidity. Many locations could see highs approach 90 both Wednesday and Thursday.