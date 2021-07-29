Comfy air returns to the region

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies remain in the region overnight. A weak cold front will allow dew points to drop. Low temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow: More sunshine will work in as a high pressure system builds. Dew points in the 40s and 50s means comfy air for Northeast Wisconsin. Highs in the mid 70s away from the lake.

Weekend/Next Week: Entering the start of the weekend there will be small shower and storm chance. Highs will be around 80 before dipping Sunday and Monday. Next rain chance will come on Tuesday after a few nice days in the forecast.