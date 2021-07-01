Comfy Friday, but heat and humidity return for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear through the overnight. It’ll be a comfortable night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Friday: Another beautiful day is in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s inland with cooler highs near the water. We’ll see plenty of sun with a light north wind.

The weekend brings lots of sunshine along with more heat and high humidity levels. Temperatures will make a run for the lower 90s. Rain chances move in late Monday with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will turn cooler for the middle of next week with the best rain chance on Tuesday.