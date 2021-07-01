Comfy Friday, but heat and humidity return for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear through the overnight. It’ll be a comfortable night with lows in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Friday: Another beautiful day is in the forecast as we head into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s inland with cooler highs near the water. We’ll see plenty of sun with a light north wind.

The weekend brings lots of sunshine along with more heat and high humidity levels. Temperatures will make a run for the lower 90s. Rain chances move in late Monday with temperatures in the upper 80s. It will turn cooler for the middle of next week with the best rain chance on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark claims first state baseball championship

Marinette's season wraps up in state semifinal

Kaukauna softball wins 2021 Division I state title

Coleman falls to Kenosha St. Joseph in Division 3 baseball championship game

Mishicot wins Div. IV state softball

Kaukauna roars and rolls into the state championship

More Weather