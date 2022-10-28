The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure remains in the forecast for this Halloweekend! That is what will keep us dry for the next week. Southerly winds linger for the next week as well, allowing for temperatures to sit in the 60s all week.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful fall day with abundant sunshine. Some patchy fog will build in late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, before increasing clouds move through for Sunday.

Halloween is shaping up to be lovely! The day will start of partly cloudy, and then lots of sunshine enters the forecast for Trick-or-Treat time.