The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very nice conditions as the new work week begins. Monday will have sunshine and some thin cloud cover rolling in from the west, and highs in the middle and upper 70s. Dew points are low which will give a comfortable feel to the air. WNW winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour on average.

No concerns about tonight, it will be gorgeous! Partly cloudy and 58 degrees. Great sleeping weather!

Still looking nice through the day on Tuesday. We’ll go from morning sun to afternoon clouds, then a chance for rain showers or thunderstorms arrives at night into Wednesday morning. At this point, it doesn’t appear that severe weather will be a huge issue.