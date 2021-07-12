Comfy to stormy

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Expect another quiet and comfortable night across NE WI. The chances of rain will only be a stray shower, and mainly focusing in the southern sections of the area.

More isolated showers tonight, while most just get a mostly cloudy sky. The low is 63 degrees.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny with more humidity. Temps in the afternoon reach the lower half of the 80s – and mid 70s by the lake. We will keep a small rain chance in the forecast.

Wednesday brings in more heat and humidity which will serve as energy and fuel for thunderstorms by Wednesday pm and evening.

The storms on Wednesday evening into Thursday am will be strong at times and bring in a heavy rain threat again. Two to three to as much as four inches of rainfall will be possible again.

Thankfully we will dry out as we head into the weekend — the weekend is looking 100% dry with highs well into the 80s again.