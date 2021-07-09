Comfy weather lasts into tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with comfortable humidity is in store for your Friday night plans. Low temperatures will be cool in the low to mid 50s with a few 40s up north.

Weekend: Beautiful weather for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds! High temperatures get into the upper 70s away from the lake, some will hit 80 degrees. A low pressure system gets closer on Sunday bringing more cloud cover and a small rain chance to close the weekend.

Next Week: A slow moving low pressure system will linger for Monday and parts of Tuesday. This will bring higher rain chances than Sunday. Another system brings a thunderstorm chance late Wednesday. Outside of Monday, temperatures will be back to around normal for this time of year.

