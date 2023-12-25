The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

If you had record breaking temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, your wish was granted. Many locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke daily maximum temperature records both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as the warmest overnight low temperatures between Sunday and Monday! Here’s a look at a few locations that broke/tied records!

We are however, tracking a wet end to the holiday rain showers moving from South to North along a cut off area of low pressure that is starting to weaken. Expect periods of light to moderate rain tonight through early tomorrow morning before the dry slot wraps in and ends precipitation. Temperatures will cool down tonight into the upper 40s and that will be our high temperature for Tuesday before cooler air enters from the southwest, with afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Look for cloudy skies to remain with some rays of sun peaking through.

Expect mild temperatures to continue through Thursday with increasing sunshine throughout the week. We keep an above average temperature trend through the new year.