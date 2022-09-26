The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cool, breezy and cloudy start to the week as Wisconsin is squeezed in between high and low pressure. That means the wind Monday will be out of the northwest and quite breezy from 15 to 30 miles per hour — some higher gusts up to 40 mph off the bay in Door County. Under the clouds could be some spots of isolated light rain showers or sprinkles. Plan on cooler than normal highs in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy skies tonight, possibly a stray shower hanging on from this afternoon. Breezy northwest winds and lows in the bottom half of the 40s overnight.

The clouds, isolated showers, and chilly winds continue into Tuesday. Plus, it will be even cooler than today with highs in the low to mid 50s!

Better weather by Wednesday. The winds relax and the sun comes back out. The high is set at 57 degrees.