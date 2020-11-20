Cool and calm to start Gun-Deer opener

Tonight, some clouds to the north will linger. Winds begin to slowly subside, sustained at 5 to 10 mph out of the west northwest. Low temperatures get chilly into the 20s.

The Gun-Deer Opener on Saturday is shaping up to be a good one. A high pressure system will be directly overhead leading to a calm wind. Be sure to pack handwarmers because temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the upper 30s.

Sunday, clouds will build throughout the day possibly leading to late wintry mix. Most will remain cloudy with high temperatures hovering near 40.

Our next best shot of wintry mix will come on Tuesday. There is still a lot to be determined with this system, but for now it looks like a better chance of a snowy mix than on Sunday.

