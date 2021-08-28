Cool and dry for next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few showers and storms will be popping up before midnight ahead of a main line. That line of showers and storms will be weakening crossing our viewing area early on Sunday. There is a slight chance of severe weather in the Northwoods. Low temperatures in lows the 70s.

Tomorrow: A few pop-up showers and storms will develop along a cold front making its way through Wisconsin midday. Many areas will see the sunshine, especially in the evening. High temperatures in the low 80s. Not everyone will see the rain from Saturday night into Sunday.

Next Week: Get ready for the sunshine! It will be here through Thursday with cooler temperatures in the 70s and humidity in the conformable range.