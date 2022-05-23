The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cooler than normal temperatures holding…. for now. Monday will have highs in the lower 60s away from the lakeshore where it will be in the mid and upper 50s. Normal high is 70 degrees. NE winds turn east from 5 to 10 miles per hour. You’ll see plenty of morning sun with increasing afternoon clouds.

Tonight keeps partly cloudy skies out there. It’s going to be another chilly night in the lower 40s, with upper 30s to the north.

Tuesday will have clouds and a few hours of sunshine. Temps are going to go up a bit to 67 degrees, with 56 by the lakeshore.

Clouds thicken and rain moves in on Wednesday. Highs cool off again to 61 degrees.