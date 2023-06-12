The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our state will be under the influence of a spinning low east of Wisconsin for the first two days of the week which will bring cooler-than-normal temperatures, along with rain at times.

Following a downright chilly day Sunday, temperatures will go up a bit Monday. Plan on temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. A little sun out there in the morning, but increasing clouds will be the rule. We could also see some isolated showers move into central/northern Wisconsin in the afternoon (the highest chance west of the Fox Valley).

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, some scattered showers will be in our area, but everyone will not see rain. Lows don’t get so chilly overnight, down to about 50 degrees.

Rainy and cool Tuesday. Those who don’t get rain today or tonight will get some tomorrow with off/on showers. Temperatures will struggle again, well below normal at 63 degrees.

Better weather Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs will return to the upper 70s and only a small chance for rain again with isolated afternoon thundershowers.