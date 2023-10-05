The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Fall has made it’s return, and it is here to stay! A cold front has moved through and turned our winds out of the southwest/west which ended up pulling in cooler air towards our area. This is why today was cooler than what we’ve seen for the past couple days, however we were still above average today. We also have a second cold front moving through as well, and as that continues to move through, our wind will turn overnight out of the northwest, which pull in chillier air for tomorrow! Temps stay only in the 50s for the next week stretch.

Another area of low pressure to our northwest is bringing in spotty showers this evening that should wrap up by bedtime tonight and we will see clearing skies into the overnight hours. By tomorrow morning, cloud cover will increase again, and we have the chance for passing sprinkles all morning long. After the lunch hour, rain chances will increase, with a batch of showers to come through by the evening. The bulk of this system will wrap up around bedtime tomorrow, with the chance for passing showers lingering through the next week.