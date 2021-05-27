Cool and rainy weather incoming

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Big shift in the weather pattern will keep the shorts in the closet for a while! Partly sunny Thursday morning, but that will be short lived as clouds and showers arrive soon after. Most of the rain will hold off until after 11am and overspread through the afternoon and evening in most of our communities. The breeze also picks up during the day out of the northeast – and the combination of wind and rain keep highs on either side of 50 degrees!

Tonight we’ll have scattered showers, especially continuing in southern spots. Mostly cloudy skies up north. Blustery winds will go from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Low temps will be down to around 40 degrees – with middle 30s in the northwoods where more frost advisories may return.

Some of those showers stick around in those southern spots Friday morning, with skies slowly clearing out in the afternoon and evening. Another windy day for us with a high of 56 degrees. Many communities at night in central and northern Wisconsin might get another round of frost advisories, as low temps by Saturday morning will drop into the 30s and 40s.