The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our weather continues to be subject to a rotating low over the great lakes – and that means temperatures and the wind won’t be changing much today. The sun will be lacking as clouds hold, plus winds may still gust as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour. Highs struggle again as we only increase to the mid and upper 40s. The average high is 61 degrees!

The chance for showers still remains, but many will not see anything. Areas east of Interstate 41 and over to Lake Michigan could see light rain. Communities far north may see a wintry mix as snow is produced off of Lake Superior, bringing more big accumulations across the Upper Peninsula.

Breezy tonight, but not as windy as it will be during the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but some areas may clear out a bit overnight. The low is 34 degrees.

Better weather tomorrow! The sun will come out for some of the day before clouds thicken up again in the afternoon. Temperatures respond to that sunshine, increasing to the upper 50s and lower 60s away from the lake. Winds will also go down to 5-15 miles per hour out of the north.