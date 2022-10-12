The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds and scattered rain showers will return through the night. Lows will dip into the 30s and low 40s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Chilly fall air settles in the next several days. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees area wide under a mainly cloudy sky. More scattered rain showers will be possible as winds remain out of the west at 5-15 mph.

The week wraps up with more of the same, cloudy skies and light rain chances for Friday with temperatures in the 40s for most of the area. It will remain quite cool through the weekend with plenty of clouds. There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday. Another round of chilly air overspreads Wisconsin early next week which will keep temperatures in the middle 40s.