Cool & blustery with a few showers on Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few clouds will pass through the area tonight with an isolated shower possible especially north of Green Bay. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunshine to start the day will give way to more cloud cover during the afternoon. Some instability rain showers will likely develop during the afternoon. It’ll be a cooler day with highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be blustery out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average the rest of the work week under a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is looking a little warmer with a chance for light rain showers. A few sprinkles may linger into Sunday with highs near 70. Temperatures will remain in the 70s early next week.