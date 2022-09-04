The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Morning clouds will give way to a little more sunshine for the afternoon hours. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the upper 60s lakeside, to lower 70s inland. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds will drift through at times through the night. It’ll be a comfortable overnight as lows dip into the 50s for most areas.

No weather issues expected for Labor Day! We’ll have dry conditions under a partly sunny sky and highs in the lower range of the 70s. It’ll get a bit warmer for Tuesday before we get a bump back into the low and a few middle 80s Wednesday through Friday with a little more humidity in the air as well. Any chance for rain will hold off until late Friday and into Saturday, but at the moment, those chances are looking low.