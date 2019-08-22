Cool, but sunny end to the week

After a cool and cloudy Thursday we will start to see skies clear through the evening and overnight. Those clearing skies along with light winds will allow temperatures to cool into the 40s across the north with the rest of the area in the low to middle 50s.

High pressure will bring more sunshine to the area on Friday. Temperatures will remain below average by several degrees as highs only make their way into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Quiet weather will continue through the weekend. Conditions will remain dry under mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Highs will remain very seasonal through the weekend in the mid to upper 70s.

Our next rain chance will arrive during the second half of the day Monday.