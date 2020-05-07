1  of  2
Cool days, frosty nights ahead

Green Bay weather forecast for Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

We’re counting some frosty nights ahead. Check out when you might need to cover the plants above!

Temps will start to dip going into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 50s, cooler by the water as an afternoon lake breeze develops – it will keep temps from getting far past 50 degrees next to the lake. During the day you’ll get morning sun and a little afternoon cloud cover especially further south.

Tonight, we’ll carry a few clouds through the night but temps will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s overnight which means patchy frost for some communities.

Friday will be chilly!!! Much colder than normal temps and a breezy wind from the north will keep highs to the lower 40s. There will be pops of sunshine along with clouds and spotty flurries.

Saturday looks dry, and a little warmer. Mostly sunny and 54 degrees. Later at night there will be a chance for showers of either rain or snow.

Mother’s Day on Sunday brings that chance for rain and snow early in the morning followed by clearing later on. It will be chilly ending the weekend with a high of 49 degrees!

