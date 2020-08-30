Cool end to the weekend, a few rain chances this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a windy Saturday across Northeast Wisconsin we’ll have much lighter winds today under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will begin to feel like the early fall season with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As a cold front approaches from the west we’ll see clouds slowly increase. There could be a few spotty showers for western areas late tonight. Lows will find their way into the 50s.

Scattered showers and maybe a shower will be possible Monday with highs in the 70s. A spotty shower or two will stick around into Tuesday with temperatures slightly below average in the middle 70s. We get back to near 80 on Wednesday with plenty of sun. Our next chance for rain will then move in on Thursday with breezy conditions. Our forecast looks drier to wrap up the work week.

There is a good sign that temperatures in the 8-14 day period could be well below average for much of the central United States. This means highs could be in the 60s for highs as we enter the second week of September.

