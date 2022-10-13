The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Much cooler out there Thursday. Cool, cloudy and breezy are the words to describe the day. West winds will range from 10 to 25 miles per hour, and the highs limited to the upper 40s (at least 10 degrees below normal)! The other part of the forecast is the clouds could produce spotty light rain showers.

Any rain will depart early tonight, then partly cloudy skies overnight. It’s going to be cold with overnight lows in the bottom half of the 30s. Overnight frost or a freeze is likely.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, cool and breezy again. Temperatures will actually be cooler with mid 40s for highs, some upper 30s to the north! Those colder northern counties may also see some wet snow develop and lightly accumulate in the grass Friday. The rest of the area could see some sprinkles or light rain develop again.