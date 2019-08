More spotty showers around for Tuesday, but still no guarantee for rain. We'll have some of these showers cross through the area into the afternoon, otherwise you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies above. Cooler, less humid air will enter with northeast winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures will vary across our area today. UP NORTH: upper 60s to near 70 degrees. GREEN BAY, FOX CITIES, AND LAKESHORE: Low to mid 70s. SOUTH OF THE VALLEY: Mid and upper 70s.