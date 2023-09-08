The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Those stubborn clouds are going to be over us again as Friday gets going. There is good news! Dry air dropping in will slowly break up those clouds in the afternoon. The southern end of the area may wait until the early evening for that sun to show itself. It’s going to feel like Autumn again as temperatures hit the mid and upper 60s for highs, a touch cooler by the lake and bay.

Temps will fall down quickly tonight as mainly clear skies and light winds take over. The low is 48 degrees, cooler up north in the lower 40s. As temperatures approach the dew point, some patchy dense fog will form here and there.

The best day of the weekend will be Saturday. Lots of September sunshine with a high in the mid 70s. Light winds during the day. Late at night, some rain showers will roll in from the west after 10pm and through the overnight hours.

Spotty rain showers and clouds will be out and about early Sunday morning. I don’t think rain will impact the whole day, though. Partly sunny and 67 degrees for the afternoon, and some more hit/miss showers may form during that time. Good idea to keep an eye on the radar if you’ll be outside.