The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A low pressure system spins out rain chances for the rest of Monday night with cool temperatures and a slight breeze. Skies begin to clear around 3am, giving way to mostly sunny skies to start off your Tuesday, with patchy fog in Washara, Green Lake, and Marquette counties tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be the pick day of the week with temperatures in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we cool down again with another cold front moving through. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies.

Rain chances return Thursday to the north, and continue into the weekend.