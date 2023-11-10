From Storm Team 5…

Saturday looks pretty nice! Similar temperatures in the mid and upper 40s, but there will be some morning sun with a slow increase of afternoon clouds. Light winds during the day, good for yardwork!

HEADS UP!: It’s possible a light rain/snow chance may develop during the evening and overnight. If this disturbance occurs, an inch or less of snow may develop over north-central Wisconsin.

Clouds will be around Sunday before decreasing clouds make for a warmer day.

Winds will be picking up again for the last day of the weekend with a high in the mid 50s.

This coming week will feel more like early October versus early November. We are expecting highs to reach the 60s on strong southerly winds by Wednesday!